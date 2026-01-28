Arab Finance: The Egyptian Drilling Company (EDC) has won a project contract in Kuwait to operate a 1,500-horsepower (HP) drilling rig for the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced.

This marks the first award of its kind for an Egyptian drilling company with the Kuwaiti group.

Operations on the rig are scheduled to begin in early 2027, marking a significant move in the company's expansion within the Kuwaiti market.

The partnership supports the ministry’s objectives to enhance the presence of drilling companies in international markets.

EDC has been running its business in Kuwait since 2022 through a branch office.

Currently, it operates a well maintenance rig with KOC, in addition to another affiliated with Al Masafi Company.

Furthermore, EDC has participated in integrated drilling tenders issued by major international companies, such as Halliburton, SLB, and Baker Hughes.

The company scaled its footprint in Saudi Arabia through its unit, Drilling and Petroleum Services Company Limited (DPS), which operates a fleet of seven onshore and three offshore drilling rigs.

Three drilling rigs are currently operational, with plans to increase this number to six by April. Four additional rigs are under contract, with existing contracts with Saudi Aramco extending until 2035.

EDC aims to secure more contracting opportunities outside Egypt and expand its strategic partnerships to strengthen its position as a leading player both locally and regionally.