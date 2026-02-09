MUSCAT: Abraj Energy Services, Oman’s leading oil and gas services provider, will participate as an official sponsor at the Kuwait Oil & Gas Show (KOGS) 2026, scheduled to take place from 3 to 5 February 2026 in Kuwait City. The company’s participation highlights Abraj’s growing regional role, built on two decades of operational excellence, safety leadership and trusted delivery.

At KOGS 2026, Abraj will highlight the strength of its operational model and its growing presence in Kuwait, supported by disciplined execution and trusted partnerships. This includes the award of three drilling rigs for Wafra Oilfield Joint Operations (WJO), as well as the contract to deliver a third 3,000 HP drilling rig, reinforcing Abraj’s role in supporting high-performance drilling operations in the region.

With two decades of operational excellence in Oman, Abraj continues to expand its regional presence based on the same disciplined operational standards that define its performance across its operations. Across its broader portfolio, the company maintains a strong market position, including 25% market share in drilling, 24% in cementing and 33% in hydraulic fracturing, reflecting its consistent focus on efficiency, reliability and operational delivery.

Operational excellence remains central to Abraj’s performance, supported by a robust safety culture and consistent execution. Between 2022 and 2024, the company achieved more than 30 million LTI-free man-hours across its operational fleets, underscoring its commitment to maintaining high safety standards while delivering reliable and efficient services.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Eng Saif al Hamhami, CEO of Abraj Energy Services, said:

“KOGS 2026 provides an important platform to engage with regional partners and highlight Abraj’s operational strengths beyond Oman. Our expansion in Kuwait reflects the confidence of our partners and our continued focus on delivering high-performance drilling operations safely and efficiently”.

