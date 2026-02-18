MUSCAT: Oman-based Bukaka International LLC has successfully completed its first Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) at its newly established workshop in Nizwa Industrial City, marking a significant operational milestone that strengthens local industrial capability and supports Oman’s oil and gas sector through enhanced in-country value.

The FAT was conducted on a Type C1280 Beam Pumping Unit (BPU), confirming that the new workshop is fully equipped to carry out assembly and testing activities in accordance with international oilfield engineering standards.

A Factory Acceptance Test is a comprehensive quality-assurance procedure undertaken at the manufacturing site before equipment is delivered to clients. During the process, engineers and stakeholders subject machinery to a series of rigorous operational, safety and performance tests to verify compliance with technical specifications and field-readiness requirements.

Successful completion provides the final approval for deployment in demanding production environments such as oilfields.

Beyond the technical achievement, the milestone signals the operational readiness of the Nizwa facility and demonstrates Bukaka’s capability to mobilise quickly, implement strict quality-control processes and meet the performance expectations of operators in the energy sector. The workshop is positioned as a strategic hub for assembly, testing and future manufacturing of oilfield equipment in the Sultanate of Oman.

Under the company’s phased in-country development strategy, key BPU components are engineered and manufactured at Bukaka’s specialised facilities in Indonesia before being transported to Oman for final assembly and testing.

This approach enables immediate operational capability while facilitating technology transfer, building local technical expertise and progressively expanding domestic production capacity. Over time, the company plans to elevate the facility’s role from assembly and testing to full-scale manufacturing of Beam Pumping Units and related oilfield equipment, supporting the localisation of industrial supply chains and creating skilled employment opportunities for Omani professionals.

The successful FAT also reflects the rapid operational transition achieved by the Nizwa workshop within a relatively short period following the launch of the facility. Bukaka inaugurated the RO 3 million plant in 2025, equipping it with advanced manufacturing technologies, including automated welding systems, CNC machining capabilities and non-destructive testing equipment designed to meet international quality benchmarks.

Looking ahead, the company aims to further strengthen the facility’s global competitiveness by pursuing internationally recognised certifications, including API Q1 and API 11E, which demonstrate compliance with stringent oil and gas industry standards. In parallel, Bukaka is working towards obtaining “Made in Oman” certification, underscoring its commitment to deepening domestic industrial participation and supporting the Sultanate’s broader economic diversification objectives.

With a fully operational workshop, a clear roadmap for capability expansion and a strong focus on international standards, Bukaka’s Nizwa facility is expected to play an increasingly strategic role in supporting the sustainable growth of Oman’s oil and gas industry while reinforcing the country’s ambitions to expand local manufacturing capacity.

