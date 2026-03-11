Adnoc Drilling confirms that it is closely monitoring the current situation in the UAE and broader Gulf region and is working in coordination with the relevant UAE authorities to protect people, facilities, and operations.

Currently, the company operations continue as normal, and the company remains operationally and financially sound.

There has been no material impact to the company’s business, liquidity, or financial position arising from recent regional developments.

Well-established contingency and business continuity plans are in place, supported by the swift and professional response of our trained teams currently managing site operations.

The company will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates should any material developments arise.-OGN/TradeArabia News Service

