EOG Resources, a US-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company, will invest in its unconventional oil and gas prospects in the Gulf region as part of its international expansion strategy.

The prospects are located in the UAE and Bahrain and were awarded in 2025, according to the company’s 4Q 2025 earnings presentation.

In the UAE, EOG was awarded the first-ever onshore concession to explore and appraise an unconventional oil prospect covering approximately 900,000 acres while in Bahrain, the company entered into a joint venture with Bapco to explore and appraise an onshore unconventional gas prospect.

EOG stated that it will continue investing in both the prospects in 2026 as part of its international portfolio development strategy.

Previous reports have indicated that EOG has undertaken drilling activity in both countries applying its technology and experience to the available data to extract value.

The company said it has earmarked $6.5 billion capital programme for 2026, which includes spending on international projects alongside core North American operations.

EOG reported $5.5 billion in adjusted net income and $4.7 billion in free cash flow in 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

