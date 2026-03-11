Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire that broke out at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex, caused by a drone attack. No injuries have been reported at this time, said Abu Dhabi Media office in a X post.

The complex is the site of Abu Dhabi ​National Oil Company (ADNOC) facilities that can refine up to 922,000 barrels of oil a day and ​serves as the central hub for the emirate's downstream operations, including significant chemical, fertilizer ⁠and industrial gas plants.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that ADNOC has shut the Ruwais refinery in response to ‌the fire. The state media has not confirmed this yet.

