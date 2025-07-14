RIYADH — The Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced the launch of Tasama Business Services Company, a fully owned subsidiary designed to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s integrated business solutions ecosystem and support growth across both public and private sectors.



Tasama is the result of a merger between BIAC, a former subsidiary of Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company (TAQNIA), and PIF’s Shared Services Center.



The new entity aims to serve as a national provider of comprehensive business services, streamlining operations and enabling efficiency.



The company will offer a full suite of services, including accounting support, HR and procurement services, digital solutions, incubator operations, and workspace solutions. These services are tailored to empower startups and support global companies operating in Saudi Arabia.



Tasama CEO Eng. Mohammed Al-Jasser said the company is committed to elevating the business services sector, positioning it as a strategic pillar of the national economy.



He highlighted Tasami’s role in fostering innovation, developing Saudi talent, and building on BIAC’s legacy of success across the public and private sectors.



Al-Jasser added that Tasama will be a driving force in shaping the future of business services in the Kingdom, contributing to the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s tech ecosystem and enabling a dynamic business environment.



As part of its national growth strategy, Tasama plans to expand its footprint across the Kingdom to become the leading provider of business services, aligning with PIF’s broader objectives of economic diversification and private sector enablement under Vision 2030.

