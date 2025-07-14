Doha: In line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, the FinTech Strategy, and Qatar Central Bank's efforts to develop and regulate the FinTech ecosystem in the country, the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has granted sandbox entry approval for Trustln, which offers an Digital Escrow Platform.

This step highlights QCB's commitment to fostering the financial sector and advancing the objectives of the Third Financial Sector Strategy.

It is important to note that entry into the regulatory sandbox does not equate to full-scale licensing approval; however, the applicant is considered an Authorized FinTech Sandbox Participant for regulatory activities by the FinTech entity.

