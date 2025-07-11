AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah visited the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) headquarters in Sacramento, California, where he highlighted investment opportunities in Jordan and the potential for collaboration with major investors from the United States.

During the main session at a forum hosted by CalPERS on Thursday to highlight investment opportunities in Jordan, His Majesty noted the Kingdom’s short- and long-term economic priorities, and highlighted Jordan’s progress in implementing its political, economic, and administrative modernisation plans, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King also noted that Jordan continues to exert all possible efforts to stabilise the region, and has preserved its gains despite the economic challenges resulting from regional tensions.

Speaking about Jordan’s investment advantages, His Majesty said the Kingdom’s geographical location, strong financial sector, and free trade agreements with many markets around the world have attracted investments, pointing out opportunities in high-value sectors such as renewable energy, gas, minerals, and agriculture, the statement said.

The King also highlighted Jordan’s highly skilled workforce and efforts to prepare young people to meet the needs of the labour market by promoting education, vocational training, and upskilling in various fields such as engineering, industry, energy, ICT, and healthcare.

The forum included three sessions at which Jordan’s economic and investment strategies were discussed, and experiences of a number of investors were showcased. Attendees included US specialists in the investment sector, and representatives of Jordanian companies, according to the statement.

CalPERS is the largest public pension fund in the United States, with its investment office managing more than $500 billion in assets, in the US and abroad.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan’s Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar, and a number of officials attended the session.

