Muscat: The "Future Foresight Forum" kicked off on Monday at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), discussing strategic foresight culture in light of economic and technological transformations.

The three-day event is organised by the Global Development Academy for Training and the Al-Marji’ Academy for Consultancy and Administrative Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and the OCCI.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Eng. Hamoud Salim Al-Saadi, Second Deputy Chairman of the OCCI Board of Directors and Chairman of the Chamber’s branch in South Al Batinah Governorate, with the participation of several specialists and speakers from eight countries.

The forum examined the role of institutions in developing effective strategies by fostering a culture of strategic foresight, empowering national competencies, and enhancing business readiness to address rapid economic and technological shifts. The event aims to strengthen the business environment, stimulate innovation, attract investments, and build effective public-private partnerships.

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Saidi, CEO of the Global Development Academy for Training, emphasised that rapid technological and economic developments require a shift from reactive to proactive approaches, adopting an institutional framework based on analysis, innovation, and strategic decision-making.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulsalam Yahya, an economic expert at the OCCI discussed Oman’s economic outlook amid global economic and geopolitical fluctuations. He highlighted that effectively navigating these changes demands long-term strategic vision and continuous updates to economic policies to ensure resilience and adaptability to regional and global developments.

The first day of the forum featured specialised panel discussions on key themes, including economic trends amid geopolitical shifts, artificial intelligence as a tool for future foresight, institutional governance, and the digital economy.

On its second day, the forum will explore leveraging technology to enhance institutional effectiveness and drive innovation, the role of foresight leadership in shaping economic development pathways, and Oman Vision 2040 in future foresight processes. The final day will address strategies for building a digital economy, foresight horizons and leadership dialogue.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

