Sharjah Executive Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Council.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, was also present. The meeting took place at the Ruler’s Office.

During its meeting, the Council discussed a number of topics related to regulating and monitoring the performance of government departments and agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah, as well as legal legislation. It also highlighted the most prominent development plans, which will be reflected in the quality of services provided across the emirate.

As part of efforts to strengthen the legislative framework for human resources, the Council approved a draft decree-law on human resources for the Emirate of Sharjah and directed the completion of its legislative process.

The Council reviewed the 2024 report by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, which detailed the Authority’s achievements and strategic partnerships. The report included tourism sector performance indicators, local and international promotional efforts, as well as activities in training, tourism standards, and events—all contributing to the local economy, sustainable tourism, and environmental protection.