QatarEnergy has instructed tankers to remain outside the Strait of Hormuz and to enter the Gulf only the day before loading, amid military strikes between nearby Iran and Israel, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

This applies to tankers for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petrochemicals, the sources said.

QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Andrew Mills in Doha; editing by Jason Neely)