TRIPOLI - Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) has completed repairs to a crude oil pipeline leak along the 18-inch Hamada-Zawiya line, it said on Thursday, after an oil leak in late May.

The leak prompted full isolation of the pipeline to halt the flow of crude, followed by the suction of oil from the pipeline and its return to the Tahara field for repumping.

Zawiya, 40 km (25 miles) west of Tripoli, is home to Libya's biggest functioning refinery, with capacity of 120,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The refinery is connected to the country's 300,000 bpd Sharara oilfield.

