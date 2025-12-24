Nigeria has emerged as the leading African exporter of crude oil to the United States, shipping 33.23 million barrels valued at $2.57 billion between January and August 2025.

According to a statement posted on the official X handle of the US Mission on Tuesday, the exportation revealed that Nigeria accounted for more than half of all African crude oil exports to the United States during the period.

The statement read: “#DidYouKnow that Nigeria was the leading African exporter of crude oil to the United States between January and August 2025, shipping 33.23 million barrels worth $2.57 billion? That’s more than half of all African crude oil exports to the United States during that period.”

The statement further confirmed that the country’s crude oil exports to the US have been significant, with the US Mission in Nigeria highlighting the robust trade relationship between the two nations.

However, US Agricultural Counselor Chris Bielecki predicts Nigeria-US agricultural trade will hit $700m in 2025.

Meanwhile, according to Energy Information Administration data, Nigeria’s crude oil imports from the US skyrocketed by 153% in Jan-Sept 2025.

