HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 15.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between October 1-15, October 16-31, November 1-15 and November 16-30.

Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tons of wheat in its previous international tender on Tuesday.

Jordan on Thursday also issued a separate tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley with the same shipment periods. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)