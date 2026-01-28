HAMBURG - Jordan's ‍state grain ‍buyer has issued an international ​tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons ⁠of milling wheat which can be ⁠sourced from optional origins, ‌European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of ⁠price offers in the tender is February 3.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after ⁠Jordan made no purchase in ​its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on ‍Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is ​sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 ton consignments between March 1 and 15, March 16 and 31, May 1 and 15 and May 16 and 31. These are the same shipment periods as sought in Tuesday’s ⁠tender.

Jordan has also ‌issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed ‌barley which ⁠closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan ⁠in Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)