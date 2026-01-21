HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains ​buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling ⁠wheat to be sourced from optional origins in ⁠an international tender ‌on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading ⁠house Cofco at an estimated $261.25 a ton cost and freight included (c&f) for shipment in the second half of April, they ⁠said.

Traders said these other ​trading companies participated in Tuesday’s tender, with their offers per ‍ton c&f: CHS $263.89, Cargill $266.74 and Ameropa $265.37.

Traders said they received ​indications that Jordan will issue a new tender in the coming days for 120,000 tons of wheat. Offers are expected to be submitted on January 27 with shipment expected to be sought in various combinations in the full months of March and May.

Reports reflect assessments from ⁠traders and further estimates of prices ‌and volumes are still possible later.

A separate tender from Jordan seeking 120,000 ‌tons of ⁠animal feed barley closes on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Hogan ⁠in Hamburg, editing by Kirsten Donovan)