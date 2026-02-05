PHOTO
HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.
The deadline for submission of price offers is February 11.
Traders had expected a new announcement after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.
Shipment for the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between March 16-31, April 1-15, April 16-30 and May 1-15.
Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing on February 10.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Harikrishnan Nair)