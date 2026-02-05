HAMBURG - ‍Jordan's ‍state grains buyer has issued ​an international tender to purchase ⁠up to 120,000 metric tons of ⁠animal feed barley, ‌European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission ⁠of price offers is February 11.

Traders had expected a new announcement after ⁠Jordan made no purchase ​in its previous tender for 120,000 tons ‍of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment for ​the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between March 16-31, April 1-15, April 16-30 and May 1-15.

Jordan has also issued ⁠a separate tender ‌to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing on ‌February ⁠10.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in ⁠Hamburg, editing by Harikrishnan Nair)