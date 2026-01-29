PHOTO
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.
The deadline for the submission of price offers in the tender is February 4.
Traders had expected an announcement after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.
Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.
These are the same shipment periods as sought in Wednesday’s tender.
Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing on February 3. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Barbara Lewis)