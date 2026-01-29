HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has ​issued an international tender to purchase ⁠up to 120,000 metric tons of animal ⁠feed barley, ‌European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for the submission ⁠of price offers in the tender is February 4.

Traders had expected an announcement after Jordan ⁠made no purchase in ​its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley ‍on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender ​is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

These are the same shipment periods as sought in Wednesday’s tender.

Jordan ⁠has also issued a ‌separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing ‌on ⁠February 3. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in ⁠Hamburg, editing by Barbara Lewis)