Gold extended ​gains on Monday to trade just above the $5,000-per-ounce level as the dollar dipped, while investors awaited a key ⁠U.S. labour market report due later in the week to gauge the interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold rose ⁠1.3% to $5,026.04 ‌per ounce by 0333 GMT after a 4% climb on Friday. U.S. gold futures for April delivery gained 1.4% to $5,046.10 per ounce.

"Overall, gold is making an advance ⁠today, albeit a circumspect one with key jobs data on deck this week, helped by the dip in the dollar. Bargain-hunting is pushing gold back above the $5,000 level" said KCM chief analyst Tim Waterer.

The U.S. dollar was at its lowest level since February 4, making ⁠greenback-priced metals cheaper for overseas buyers.

San ​Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Friday she thinks one or two more interest rate cuts may ‍be needed to counteract weakness in the labour market.

Investors expect at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2026, with the first ​one expected in June. Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments.

"Any softness in the jobs data could help gold's rebound efforts. We are not expecting a rate cut from the Fed until mid-year, unless the jobs data really starts to drop off a cliff," Waterer said.

Investors awaited the January U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Wednesday for more cues on the Fed's monetary policy path. The report was delayed from last week due to a four-day partial government shutdown that has ended since.

Recognition of Iran's right to enrich uranium is key for nuclear talks with the U.S. ⁠to succeed, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday. American ‌and Iranian diplomats held indirect talks in Oman on Friday, aimed at reviving diplomacy amid a U.S. naval buildup near Iran.

Spot silver climbed 4.3% to $81.11/ounce after a near 10% gain in the ‌previous session. It ⁠hit an all-time high of $121.64 on January 29.

Spot platinum edged 0.2% lower to $2,091.54 per ounce, while palladium ⁠gained 1% to $1,723.37. (Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)