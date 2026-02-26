Gold prices ‌edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a softer dollar and safe-haven demand fuelled by uncertainty surrounding U.S. ​tariff policy and U.S.-Iran talks.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $5,183.85 per ounce, as of 0258 GMT. Bullion ​hit a ​more than three-week high on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery were down 0.5% at $5,200.50.

"Price action reflects a re-pricing of fresh policy (tariff) uncertainty, geopolitical concerns ⁠and a subdued dollar," said Christopher Wong, a strategist at OCBC.

"Two-way consolidation is still likely in the interim as markets digest geopolitical (news), dollar moves, tariff surprises and Fed policy uncertainty."

The dollar began the day on the back foot, as better-than-expected earnings from Nvidia boosted investor confidence ​and markets ‌awaited details of ⁠the latest U.S. tariffs ⁠on imports of foreign goods.

A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The ​U.S. tariff rate for some countries will rise to ‌15% or higher from the newly imposed 10%, U.S. ⁠Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday, without naming any specific trading partners or giving further details.

Markets currently expect three 25-basis-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Investors awaited the weekly jobless claims data due later in the day for more cues on the Fed's monetary policy path.

Iran and the U.S. are scheduled to hold the latest round of talks in Geneva on Thursday aimed at resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute and averting new U.S. strikes on Iran following ‌a large-scale military buildup.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, noted a resumption ⁠of outperformance by white metals versus gold. "This is supportive for our ​silver forecast of $100/oz at year-end, based on a gold-silver ratio of 60," the bank said in a note dated Wednesday.

Spot silver shed 0.6% to $88.84 per ounce, after climbing to a three-week ​high on Wednesday.

Spot ‌platinum was down 0.5% at $2,274.16 per ounce, while palladium fell 1.4% ⁠to $1,770.05. Both metals hit three-week highs ​in the previous session.

