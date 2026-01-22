HAMBURG - ‍Jordan's ‍state grains buyer has issued ​an international tender to purchase up ⁠to 120,000 metric tons of animal ⁠feed barley, European ‌traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of ⁠price offers in the tender is January 28.

A new announcement had been expected by ⁠traders after Jordan made ​no purchase in its previous tender for ‍120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment ​in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Jordan has also issued ⁠a separate tender ‌to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing on ‌January 27.

