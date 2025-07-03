ABU DHABI - ADNOC’s Hail and Ghasha mega-project has met a key development milestone, having completed the "sail-out" and installation of critical offshore facility structures from the NMDC Energy Yard in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi.

The structures – called steel “jackets” – form the foundation of the project’s offshore facilities. Delivered on schedule and in line with the highest safety and quality standards, the first 2 jackets were transferred from the fabrication yard to the cargo barge and shipped 160 kilometres offshore for installation by NMDC’s Safeen-3000 vessel where they were precisely positioned on the seabed.

This achievement reflects the exceptional coordination and expertise of dedicated project teams and partners, ensuring the structure’s secure anchoring and readiness for the next stage of offshore infrastructure assembly.

The Hail and Ghasha Development Project is the world’s largest gas development of its kind and an important enabler of gas self-sufficiency and the UAE’s growing gas exports.

The Concession will produce 1.5 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day – enough to meet the daily gas demand of Ireland, Greece and Portugal combined. It aims to operate with net-zero emissions, capturing 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually, equivalent to removing over 300,000 fossil fuel powered cars off the road.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said, “ADNOC’s Hail and Ghasha project is an important enabler of UAE gas self-sufficiency, and this sail-out puts us one step closer to delivering on the project. The mega-project is being Made in the Emirates, driving industrial growth and reinforcing the UAE’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.”

Hail and Ghasha embodies the ethos of the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and ADNOC’s success in boosting In-Country Value, by prioritising local manufacturing, investing in UAE-based suppliers, supporting economic diversification and nurturing local talent.

With 118 UAE graduates recruited across the project to date, this provides highly skilled career opportunities for UAE nationals to play a key role in delivering this world-scale project.