HOUSTON: Golden Pass LNG, which is owned by Exxon Mobil and QatarEnergy, has asked U.S. regulators for permission to re-export liquefied natural gas from October 1, as the export plant nears production after previous delays.

The company said it wants to re-export a cargo of LNG that it plans to import to cool down its export plant in Texas, which is still under construction. Cooling down the plant is often the final step before producing LNG.

Golden Pass is building an 18 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) LNG export facility in Sabine Pass, Texas, and plans to start exporting LNG later this year.

The project has been plagued with problems and is behind schedule and over budget.

In March 2024, its then-lead contractor, Zachry Holdings, filed for bankruptcy and said the project was at least $2.4 billion over the original budget.

Zachry has since been replaced by McDermott International as lead contractor for Train 1 and the company has been in negotiations to take over the construction of the other two trains, or plants, associated with the project.

Golden Pass could become the 9th U.S. LNG exporter after it starts shipping. The U.S. is the world's top LNG exporter. (Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Jamie Freed)