Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has attracted investments worth RO2.59bn in the tourism sector during the period 2021–25, reinforcing Oman’s goal of becoming a leading tourism destination in the region.

Amira bint Iqbal al Lawati, Director General of Tourism Development at the ministry, said the investments are part of a national programme that aims to secure RO3bn in private sector funding for tourism by the end of 2025.

As part of this strategy, the ministry has increased the signing of usufruct contracts for tourism-related land in different governorates, allowing long-term use by investors. These agreements are seen as a key tool to drive investment and improve the quality of tourism services across the sultanate.

Amira noted that these efforts align with Oman’s Tenth Five-Year Plan (2021–25) and wider sustainable development goals. From January 2024 to the end of May 2025, the ministry signed 45 usufruct contracts, including 14 this year alone.

