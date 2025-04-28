Abu Dhabi ADNOC Murban has priced its US $1.5 billion 10-year sukuk at a profit rate of 4.75%.

Final orderbook was in excess of $3.9 billion, excluding joint lead manager interest.

The obligor is ADNOC Murban RSC Ltd., which is rated Aa2 (stable) by Moody's / AA (stable) by S&P / AA (stable) by Fitch.

ADNOC Murban Sukuk Limited is the trustee.

The senior, unsecured Sukuk Al-Wakala will have fixed profit payable semi-annually in arrear.

The sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

