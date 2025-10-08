MUSCAT - The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has approved the listing of Energy Development Oman’s (EDO) inaugural sukuk issuance, worth RO 50 million, on the Bonds and Sukuk Market, effective October 8, 2025.

The listing follows a decision by the MSX Chief Executive Officer Haitham bin Salim al Salmi, in line with approvals granted by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) under Decision No 37/2025, issued on September 15.

The sukuk programme is structured under Al Ijarah and Al Wakalah certificates and will remain listed until maturity on October 7, 2028. A total of 50,000 sukuk units were issued, each with a nominal value of RO 1,000 and carrying an annual profit rate of 4.40 per cent.

The decision cites the Royal Decrees governing Oman’s securities law, public debt framework and the MSX’s Articles of Association. The listing reinforces EDO’s role as one of the largest state-owned energy companies and supports Oman’s growing Islamic capital market.

Market analysts say the sukuk issuance adds depth to Oman’s fixed-income market and provides investors with a new Sharia-compliant investment avenue. It also signals EDO’s broader funding strategy to support its operations and Oman’s energy sector transformation under Oman Vision 2040.

