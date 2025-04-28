Abu Dhabi ADNOC Murban is marketing a US dollar 10-year benchmark-sized sukuk at a final price guidance of US Treasuries plus 60 basis points.

The obligor is ADNOC Murban RSC Ltd., which is rated Aa2 (stable) by Moody's / AA (stable) by S&P / AA (stable) by Fitch. ADNOC Murban Sukuk Limited is the trustee.

The senior, unsecured Sukuk Al-Wakala will have fixed profit payable semi-annually in arrear.

The sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Emirates NBD – Islamic has issued the shariah certificate for the issuance.

Standard Chartered Bank is the sole global coordinator with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Morgan Stanley and MUFG as book runners.

ADNOC Murban RSC Ltd is the primary debt capital markets issuing and rated entity for the ADNOC Group.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

