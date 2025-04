Algerian state bank BNA said on Monday it had doubled its capital to $2.27 billion to enhance its capacity to finance the national economy.

Social capital was increased to 300 billion Algerian dinars from 150 billion dinars, representing a 100% increase.

The bank said in statement that this was part of its "strategy to strengthen its financial capabilities and support the financing of the national economy." ($1 = 131.8478 Algerian dinars)

