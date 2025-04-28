EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the Shuweihat 1 (S1) power project.

In support of EWEC’s strategic acceleration of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition, under the terms of the PPA, S1 will be reconfigured from a cogeneration power and water desalination facility to a power plant only, providing flexible reserve supply to support the increased integration of renewable and clean energy sources.

Located in Al Dhafra region, approximately 250 kilometres from Abu Dhabi City, S1 has been in operation since 2005, under a 20-year Power and Water Purchase Agreement which was due to conclude in 2025.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) owns 60 percent of the plant, with ENGIE, a French multinational electric utility company, and Sumitomo, a leading Japanese integrated trading company, each holding 20 percent.

The companies will also continue to take on the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the plant, with TAQA owning 30 per cent of the O&M company, while ENGIE and Sumitomo will own 35 per cent each.

Under the new PPA, and in support of EWEC’s decoupling of power and water supply, the water desalination, fuelled by natural gas, will be decommissioned. S1 will then be converted to a natural gas-fired open-cycle power plant only, providing up to 1.1 gigawatts of flexible reserve supply for 15 years, with commercial operations beginning from 2027.

The reconfiguration and extension of S1 facilitates the UAE’s transition towards net zero whilst also maintaining reliability during peak power demand periods. The flexible operation of the plant in support of increased renewable and clean energy sources also ensures minimal carbon emissions.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Asset Development & Management Officer of EWEC, said, “The S1 extension project highlights our collaboration with international partners to enable continued investment in utility-scale assets that support EWEC’s pivotal role in driving the UAE’s energy transition to a more sustainable future. By strategically reconfiguring this power plant we are maximising the efficient use of existing infrastructure to deliver reliable, flexible power supply while reducing carbon emissions associated with the project. Utilising natural gas as a flexible transition fuel enables the accelerated integration of renewable and clean energy projects, such as solar and wind, into the energy mix, and preserves resources. Through these initiatives, EWEC is accelerating substantial reductions in the carbon intensity of our energy systems and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in sustainable energy innovation and resilience.”

Andreas Collor, Chief Operations Officer, TAQA’s Generation business, said, “We are pleased to extend the operations of the S1 Independent Power Plant, a critical utility project in Abu Dhabi that will continue to provide flexible and reliable power supply to the grid. Flexible gas power generation plays a critical role in the energy mix as a more diverse mix of renewables and clean power sources is brought online. S1 will provide power as and when needed to support increased demand spikes and the integration of renewables as Abu Dhabi works towards accelerating the energy transition whilst ensuring a reliable supply of power.”

Niko Cornelis, ENGIE’s GCC Managing Director, said, “ENGIE is proud to reaffirm our commitment to the UAE and its forward-looking approach to the energy transition. The S1 project marks a significant milestone in our historical presence in the UAE as it perfectly aligns with our Group’s vision that flexible, low-carbon intense gas-powered assets are key to ensure grid security amidst the remarkable advance of renewable power generation. Through collaboration with our partners, we are leveraging innovation and expertise to drive the development of efficient and affordable low-carbon energy systems.”

Jun Minase, Head of Overseas Energy Solution Strategic Business Unit, Sumitomo Corporation, said, “We are deeply honoured to continuously be involved and play a pivotal role in the S1 extension project, which is expected to be crucial for the energy transition in the UAE, a country pursuing Net Zero by 2050."