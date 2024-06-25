Riyadh – Crimson Education, a global leader in education and technology, has partnered with AstroLabs, to expand business to Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

Crimson has a network of universities and educational institutions that provide accessible and high-quality education opportunities to students across 23 global markets, including Saudi Arabia.

The educational hub offers a wide range of services, including admission support, university selection application assistance, skills development, and profile-building programs, among other resources.

Alex Nicholls, Director of Expansion at AstroLabs, commented: “With a young, tech-savvy population, Saudi Arabia offers an exciting opportunity for Crimson, which is set to become a transformative integration into the educational landscape in Saudi Arabia."

Crimson launched its new Riyadh office, which aims to serve Saudi students and facilitate access to higher education opportunities domestically and globally.

Soraya Beheshti, Regional Director at Crimson Education EMEA, said: “Saudi Arabia is an incredibly exciting place right now, with a sense of energy and ambition that is unparalleled.”

“The government is leading the way with Vision 2030 and setting a palpable ‘can-do’ tone for the whole country that makes it an exceptionally attractive place for a business to be,” Beheshti added.

Crimson intends to cater to the increasing demand for a skilled workforce across the Kingdom as it looks to diversify its economy and create dynamic job opportunities in the education sector.

Jamie Beaton, CEO of Crimson, stated: “We have been deeply committed to the MENA region for nearly a decade and have delivered the world’s best college admissions results with over 960 Ivy League offers."

