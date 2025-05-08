RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Education has approved mandatory Saudi national uniform for students of public schools across the Kingdom.

The uniform includes a thobe, shemagh or ghutra, and agal (optional) for boys in elementary school, while girls in this level wear a pink apron and a white blouse.



At the intermediate level, boys shall wear a thobe, a shemagh or ghutra, and an agal (optional), while girls shall wear an olive green skirt and a white blouse. At the secondary level, boys shall wear a thobe, a ghutra or shemagh (for Saudis), and a thobe and an agal (optional) for non-Saudis. Girls shall wear a navy blue skirt and a white blouse.



Kindergarten boys shall wear a thobe, a white shirt with long or short sleeves, and long beige pants with an elastic waistband. Girls shall wear a white shirt with long or short sleeves, long beige pants with an elastic waistband, and a beige apron that covers the knees.



Regarding sports uniform for various school levels, elementary students shall wear a white shirt with short or long sleeves and long navy blue sweatpants. Intermediate school students shall wear a white shirt with short or long sleeves and long olive green sweatpants. Secondary school students shall wear a white shirt with short or long sleeves and long black sweatpants.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).