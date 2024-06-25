Taaleem Holdings has finished construction of the Dubai British School (DBS) Jumeira campus, located in a prime Dubai Canal area.

The new campus will open in September and is expected to enrol around 1,900 students once fully utilised, according to a press release.

It is Taaleem's fourth Dubai British School, joining successful institutions in Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Park and Foundation.

DBS Jumeira will initially offer primary education from FS1 to Year Six before expanding to FS1-Year 13 at full capacity.

The milestone underscores Taaleem's dedication to advancing education quality in the UAE and meeting demand for affordable, high-calibre schools.

Looking ahead, Taaleem will launch the upcoming DBS Mira campus, welcoming students in September 2025.

Sam Truman, Chief Operating Officer at Taaleem, said: “With our five-year strategy firmly in place and DBS Mira scheduled to open in August 2025, we are poised to continually redefine the educational landscape of the UAE, setting new standards for excellence and innovation."

Rebecca Gray, Chief Education Officer at Taaleem, commenting: "With DBS Mira also set to open next year, the fifth DBS school in our portfolio, I couldn’t be more excited and optimistic about the future, both for Taaleem and the UAE’s education landscape.”

In the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, Taaleem Holdings posted a net profits before tax of AED 182.80 million, a 53% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

