Riyadh – Ayyan Investment Company achieved net profits worth SAR 366.48 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, shifting from net losses worth SAR 55.91 million in Q1-24.

The company logged earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 3.65 in Q1-25, against a loss per share of SAR 0.69 in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the revenue shrank by 51.13% to SAR 2.54 million during the January-March 2025 period from SAR 5.16 million in Q1-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company also turned to net profits in Q1-25 versus net losses of SAR 25.64 million in Q4-24, while the revenue decreased from SAR 3.16 million.

In 2024, Ayyan Investment posted an annual decline in net loss to SAR 164.46 million, while its revenue hit SAR 15.43 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher