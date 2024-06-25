H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Decision No. (38) of 2024 forming the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government.

The Board will be chaired by the Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department. Its members will include representatives from the General Secretariat of Dubai Executive Council and the Dubai Digital Authority.

Other members of the Board will include Dr. Tayeb Amanullah Mohammed Kamali, Raja Mohammed Al Mazrouei, and Dr. Yasar Farouk Jarrar, in addition to the CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government.

The decision is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.