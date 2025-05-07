BARCELONA: The Global Seafood Expo kicked off on Monday in Barcelona, drawing wide international participation. Representing the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources, along with a number of leading Omani fisheries companies, are taking part in the event to promote Omani seafood products and strengthen their presence in global markets.

Oman's participation will focus on showcasing investment opportunities in the fisheries sector, underlining Oman’s commitment to sustainability in fishing and aquaculture, as well as supporting and empowering Omani small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The delegation also aims to open new avenues for trade and logistics partnerships with international stakeholders.

Oman’s pavilion features six prominent Omani companies: Muscat International Fish, Fakher Al Bihar, Rimal Shatti Aldiffa, Hussain Al Tamimi & Partners, Global Quality Source and Ocean Fisheries.

Oman’s fisheries sector has witnessed notable growth in recent years. In 2023, total fish production reached approximately 794,000 tonnes, reflecting an average annual increase of 7.5 per cent since 2018. The production value stood at RO 531 million, with 41 per cent of the output exported to over 84 countries — most notably the UAE and Egypt.

Through its participation, Oman aims to attract foreign investment, foster technological and commercial partnerships, expand its export markets and promote value-added seafood products. These efforts are aligned with Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises the development of the blue economy and the increased contribution of the fisheries sector to the national GDP.

The Global Seafood Expo is the world’s largest seafood trade event, bringing together over 35,000 buyers, suppliers and professionals from more than 150 countries. With more than 2,200 exhibiting companies covering all segments of the seafood supply chain — including fresh, frozen and processed products, logistics, packaging and equipment — the Expo serves as a strategic platform for networking, knowledge exchange and exploring the latest trends and innovations in the seafood industry, further boosting opportunities for collaboration and investment in this vital sector.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).