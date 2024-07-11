The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a series of workshops to introduce electronic and smart services related to travel procedures in Abu Dhabi.

The workshops targeted employees of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, represented by Zayed International Airport, and staff from Air and Sea Ports Management at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative aimed to familiarise employees with the innovative systems and services provided by the ADJD to enhance the travel experience, especially concerning judicial decisions related to travel bans. A key feature introduced was the automatic cancellation of enforcement decisions related to financial payments in all judicial rulings once the payment process is completed electronically.

Counsellor Yousef Al Abri, Under-Secretary of ADJD, emphasised the department's commitment to developing judicial and legal services, aiming for excellence and leadership in service quality. This effort aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD.

Al Abri highlighted the department's dedication to implementing global standards for fast procedure processing, aiming to provide a pioneering and distinctive experience in the judicial sector. The use of technological advancements, smart services, and artificial intelligence is central to this initiative, ensuring the department remains at the forefront of innovative judicial and legal services.

The workshops align with the ADJD's strategic plan and forward-looking vision, which aim to achieve an advanced judicial system that ensures rights and equitable justice. Enhanced cooperation with strategic partners is crucial to ensuring the speed and ease of service delivery in accordance with the Abu Dhabi Government.

The workshops provided an overview of litigation procedures in Abu Dhabi, judicial procedures related to travel bans, and how to inquire about them through the smart app and digital payment channels. The sessions also introduced the system for automatic cancellation of enforcement decisions related to financial payments, operating 24/7, even on official holidays. Additional topics included pertinent updates in the field.