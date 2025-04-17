Muscat – SalamAir, the Sultanate’s budget airline, has introduced exclusive fixed fares for Omani citizens travelling between Muscat and Salalah during the Khareef season, from June 30 to August 31, 2025.

Omani nationals can now book one-way tickets for OMR 30 and return tickets for OMR 48, as part of an initiative aimed at making travel during the popular monsoon season more affordable.

“This initiative reflects SalamAir’s commitment to supporting domestic tourism and offering greater value to our Omani customers,” said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir. “We are proud to provide loyal customers with cost-effective travel options while showcasing the natural beauty of Salalah.”

In anticipation of increased travel demand during the season, the airline has announced a 50% increase in capacity on the Muscat–Salalah route compared to summer 2024, ensuring ample availability of seats.

These fixed fares are available exclusively for Omani citizens booking via the SalamAir website or mobile app. Passengers must present a valid Omani ID at check-in or at the boarding gate to avail of the offer.

SalamAir currently operates a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, serving more than 80 flights daily. The airline is set to expand further in July 2025 with the delivery of two additional aircraft. Earlier this year, it confirmed an order for 10 new aircraft, with plans to grow its fleet to 25 by 2028.

