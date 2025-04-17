JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux Angola has been awarded the advertising contract for Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport in Luanda (population: 10 million).

As part of the five-year contract, JCDecaux will manage over 200 existing spaces of the airport including both static and digital, using JCDecaux’s expertise to bring in state of the art digital assets as well as to provide an impactful and innovative media offer.

Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport is a newly built airport serving the capital of Angola, Luanda. It is located in the municipality of Bom Jesus in Icolo e Bengo Province, 40 km south-east of the Luanda city center. It will gradually replace the city's existing Quatro de Fevereiro Airport, which will remain open for non-commercial air services, maintenance, and training. Designed for 15 million passengers annually and 130,000 metric tons of cargo, Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport is intended to be Angola's main gateway to the world and an important air hub for Africa. It launched its operations for Domestic flights on November 2024, with international flights set to launch operations in Q2 2025.

JCDecaux Angola Airport Signing

JCDecaux is the number one worldwide in airport advertising with a presence in 157 airports. This new contract brings JCDecaux’s African airport portfolio to 19 and consolidates its presence in Angola, where it already operates digital and static billboards.

Jean-Charles Decaux, chairman of the executive board and co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are proud to have been selected for the first time as the advertising operator at Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport in Luanda, underlining the expertise of our teams. The contract marks a major milestone in our growth strategy in Angola, the seventh-largest economy in Africa and one of the fastest-growing economies on the continent. It will boost our airport presence in Africa with an innovative offer in the country’s new airport, which is set to grow into an important hub in a few years. We thank our future partner for his confidence and look forward to rolling out premium displays, to enhance the passenger experience and maximise visibility for advertisers and their brands.”

AiAAN Terminal

Key figures for JCDecaux

- 2024 revenue: €3,935.3m

- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

- A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

- 1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

- Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

- 12,026 employees

- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

- JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

- N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)

Aeroporto Novo

