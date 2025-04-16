Arab Finance: Egyptian Resorts Company shifted to consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 186.751 million in 2024, according to the financial statements.

The earnings were registered against net losses worth EGP 81.586 million in 2023.

Operating revenues hiked to EGP 1.042 billion last year from EGP 336.760 million in 2023, while the earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.18 when compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.07.

As for the standalone business, the company swung to net losses amounting to EGP 422.107 million in 2024, versus net profits valued at EGP 7.261 million in 2023.

Non-consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 1.212 billion from EGP 434.298 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).