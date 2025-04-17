Moroccan clinic operator Akdital said on Thursday it has signed a deal to set up two hospitals in Ryadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for a total investment of $200 million.

The deal was signed with Saudi real estate develoers Wataniyah Business Real Estate and Namaya, in line with Saudi Arabia's 2030 health strategy, the company said in a statement.

The investment in the hospitals, which are due for completion by 2027, marks the first overseas expansion for the Casablanca-listed Akdital, which operates 36 hospitals across Morocco.

