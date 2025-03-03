The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is disrupting the AI education landscape with the launch of its first-ever undergraduate programme.

Unlike traditional AI curricula, this Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence programme blends core AI expertise with leadership, entrepreneurship, industry experience, and real-world impact.

MBZUAI’s undergraduate programme is innovative and multidisciplinary as it will equip students with a strong foundation in AI fields such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics, and provide cross-disciplinary training in business, finance, industrial design, market analysis, management, and communication.

Students will benefit from a hands-on experiential curriculum to develop an entrepreneurial mindset to lead AI transformations. The goal is to develop visionary thinkers and multi-faceted problem-solvers who will lead the AI evolution globally.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of MBZUAI’s Board of Trustees, stated, “This undergraduate programme will play a transformative role in fulfilling our leadership’s vision of ensuring that the UAE continues to lead in AI research, application, and commercialisation to drive innovation, economic growth, and societal progress. It will equip the next generation of homegrown talent with deep technical expertise and an understanding of AI’s broader impact. In doing so, it will strengthen the nation’s ability to foster a skilled workforce capable of driving AI advancements that benefit not only our country and the region but the world.”

Beyond the core technical AI skills, MBZUAI is committed to shaping the next generation of AI innovators, developers, managers, and visionaries. This comprehensive programme equips them with the leadership acumen, financial and legal fundamentals, and essential human skills such as management, communication, and critical thinking that are crucial for driving the future of AI development and deployment.

MBZUAI's new undergraduate programme embraces a co-pilot education model, which integrates AI into every aspect of the student educational journey. AI will assume a central role in the student learning experience, enhancing critical thinking and problem-solving skills and preparing students to excel in a rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The curriculum will cover advanced topics such as deep learning, generative AI, and AI for science, alongside business and entrepreneurial training. Students will also explore cutting-edge areas such as AI for health and medicine, AI for sustainable living, and 3D vision and mixed reality. They will have the opportunity to work with true global leaders across all domains of AI and gain unparalleled hands-on experience with the teams who develop state-of-the-art large language models including MBZUAI’s world-leading JAIS, the world’s most advanced Arabic LLM, and K2, the only third-party reproducible LLM to outperform major private sector models.

MBZUAI President and University Professor Eric Xing emphasised the university’s forward-thinking approach, “Our undergraduate program will be the first of its kind, as it integrates AI education with entrepreneurship, problem-discovery, and key skills for a product journey. We are reshaping what it means to be educated in AI—producing not just engineers, but also entrepreneurs, designers, influencers, executives, and visionary innovators prepared to drive AI innovation in every sector at all stages.”

Cross-disciplinary training and hands-on learning will be the cornerstone of the program. Students will embrace the humanities, business and a liberal arts curriculum, as they work well outside the bounds of classic computer science and STEM. Furthermore, they will engage in co-operative industry placements, internships, mentorships, and partnerships with top players in industry and AI research.

Professor Xing added, “Our students won’t just be taught theory and programming. They will graduate with a critical understanding of society and people, of markets and the economy, and the practical experience and confidence to drive and lead AI initiatives, whether within established companies or through their own entrepreneurial ventures. We’re focused on preparing our graduates for the rapidly changing landscape of AI.”

MBZUAI’s programme offers two distinct streams: a Bachelor of Science in AI – Business, which focuses on business integration and entrepreneurship, and a Bachelor of Science in AI – Engineering, which centres on AI model development and deployment across the breadth of AI, and real-world applications in different sectors.

Students will benefit from an environment that includes high-end AI computational resources, smart classrooms, dedicated incubation spaces, and world-renowned faculty with backgrounds in both academia and industry.

This pioneering programme is open to both local and international students and aims to attract the brightest and most ambitious minds, positioning MBZUAI at the forefront of undergraduate AI education.

“We are not just educating students; we are building future generations of workforce and community of AI. With this undergraduate program, MBZUAI is setting a new standard in AI education, ensuring our graduates are equipped to transform industries and drive global progress,” Professor Xing concluded.