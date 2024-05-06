US developer Wynn Resorts has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its luxury resort, Wynn Al Marjan Island, coming up in Ras Al Khaimah, with its topping off expected in Q4 2025.

The resort will open to the public in early 2027, said senior officials as they released new images of the luxury resort, which is the company’s first beachfront resort being built on a beautiful island of almost 62 hectares jutting into the Arabian Gulf.

"Historically, the area around Ras Al Khaimah was a beacon for navigation and important trade on the Arabian Gulf. Early travelers through the gulf relied upon this tented settlement as a trade landmark between the Arabian Gulf and the Arabian Sea," remarked Todd Lenahan, the President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development.

"We designed the 300-m-tall resort tower with Ras Al Khaimah’s historic role as a great navigational sentinel in mind. We hope this becomes a new landmark, a new beacon, for travellers to Ras A Khaimah from across the globe," he noted.

Wynn Resorts, he said, is developing the project in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding. It is anticipated to be the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

"Wynn Design and Development, employing more than 90 talented architects, designers, and creative visionaries, is overseeing all facets of the project’s design and development. Wynn Resorts is unique in that it maintains its own full-service design and architectural team," he added.

According to him, Wynn Design and Development has created all of its bespoke gaming resorts.

Overlooking its own white sand beach with views of both the Arabian Gulf and the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah rising to the Hajar Mountains, Wynn Al Marjan Island will offer guests the full complement of luxury amenities and experiences.

"It will feature 1,542 rooms and well-appointed suites, including 22 opulent and private Villa Estates situated on the newly designed marina adjacent to the resort. There will also be an extensive poolscape adjacent to the beach with multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, private cabanas, and tropical landscaping covering 3.6 hectares," he added.

Lenahan said the curated collection of 22 dining, lounge and bar experiences will each be presented in their own uniquely designed space, many with views of the beach and poolscape. The theater will feature bespoke production shows.

The resort will also include a 15,000-sq-m shopping esplanade filled with the world’s top luxury boutiques, a five-star spa, and a salon.

The 7,500-square-meter meetings and events center has been designed to accommodate meetings, conventions, and special celebrations such as weddings. There will also be ample outdoor event terraces and lawns, said Lenahan.

UAE-based main contractor ALEC Engineering and Contracting began work on the Wynn Al Marjan Island early last year, said Lenahan.

"Currently, the structure is about 40m tall. The full tower height, more than 300 meters tall, is expected to be topped off in the fourth quarter of 2025. The resort will open to the public in early 2027," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).