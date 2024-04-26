The Emirate of Sharjah logged 2,606 real estate transactions worth AED3.1 billion during March 2024, across 8.1 million square feet, according to a report issued by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The report showed that the total number of transactions included 837 sales transactions, accounting for 32.1 percent of the total, 333 mortgage transactions worth AED1.1 million, accounting for 12.8 percent, while the rest of the other transactions amounted to 1,436, representing 55.1 percent of the total number of transactions.

The sales transactions took place in 97 areas distributed across various cities and regions of Sharjah, including 350 vacant lands, 240 sub-divided towers, and 247 of built-in land. These properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands.

The Muwailih Commercial continues to lead the list of areas with the highest number of sales transactions in the city of Sharjah, with 156 transactions, followed by Rawdat Al-Qart with 119 transactions, Al-Khan with 62, and Tilal with 49 transactions.

As for the most active areas in terms of cash trading volume, Muwailih Commercial also came first, with a trading value of AED183.2 million, followed by Al-Khan with AED129.7 million, Al-Saja’a Industrial with AED99.7 million, and Tilal with AED88.9 million.

In the Central Region, the total number of sales transactions reached 34, while most of them were concentrated in Al-Madina Al-Qasimia with 14 transactions, which also recorded the highest numbers in terms of cash trading volume in the city, reaching AED10.9 million.

As for the cities of the Eastern region, the department recorded 29 sales transactions, including 15 sales transactions in the city of Khor Fakkan, 11 in the city of Kalba, and 3 sales transactions in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn.