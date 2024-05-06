The number of Israeli soldiers killed in a rocket attack launched from the besieged Gaza Strip towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing has risen to four, the military announced Monday, updating an earlier figure.

The military did not specify whether the soldier was among the 12 servicemen wounded in the attack on Sunday.

The military said on Sunday that three soldiers were killed in the attack, which was claimed later by the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The soldiers were hit while guarding heavy machinery, tanks and bulldozers that were stationed in the area.

The attack prompted the Israeli authorities to close the crossing, a key gateway for vital humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The military said 14 rockets were fired at the crossing from an area adjacent to the Rafah crossing.