ABU DHABI - Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, announced that Olvera, its latest phase of Bloom Living, has sold out in record time. Bloom’s sales centre witnessed huge numbers of customers and investors interested in the townhouses offered within the sixth phase of Bloom Living.

All villas and townhouses in Bloom Living’s launched phases have been sold out reflecting the strength of the project’s proposition as a premium community living destination that caters to the evolving needs of residents.

Bloom Holding CEO Carlos Wakim commented, “Bloom Living has attracted significant interest from both local and international buyers looking for integrated community living in prime location. The success of the sales emphasizes Abu Dhabi’s continued appeal as a destination to invest in and Bloom Living’s position as a desirable destination to reside in. We expect that sales will continue to perform strongly as we release more phases of this all-inclusive and vibrant community.”