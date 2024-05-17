NEOM, the developer of Saudi futuristic city, has unveiled plans for Jaumur - the largest cosmopolitan luxury community set on the coast of Gulf of Aqaba - as the latest addition to its evolving regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia.

An exclusive residential community, Jaumur has been thoughtfully masterplanned around an inspiring marina for more than 6,000 residents.

Embedded into the varied topography of the Gulf of Aqaba coast, it features 500 marina apartments and nearly 700 luxury villas, boasting waterfront access and private mooring.

Two distinctive destination hotels within Jaumur offer 350 luxurious rooms and suites, inviting guests to enjoy the breathtaking views and embrace all aspects of modern coastal hospitality and sporting activities.

Announcing the premium project, the NEOM Board said it is designed to serve the highest standards of future livability and active lifestyle.

This new addition promises a unique blend of experiences on both land and sea, complementing NEOM’s evolving regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia.

The marina serves as the focal point of the development, the beating heart around which the vibrant community of Jaumur thrives. A monumental 1.5-km aerofoil rises above the largest of the yacht berths, providing year round protection for yacht owners and a haven for the marina’s residents and guests, it stated.

The aerofoil incorporates a gravity-defying cantilever to form a stunning entrance to the marina, welcoming the world’s largest superyachts. The sculptural structure is a landmark that serves as the perfect base for all the marina attractions, for committed yachting enthusiasts and adventurers seeking personalized experiences.

The marina promenade will be a place alive with entertainment, leisure and cultural experiences, hosting year-round arts events and performance programs, complemented by signature retail stores and world-class dining options, said the statement.

Jaumur’s commitment to innovation and learning is embodied in the development’s state-of-the-art deep-sea research center and top-tier international boarding school.

The research institute is dedicated to deep-sea exploration, welcoming established experts and ambitious pioneers to champion marine discovery, knowledge and conservation and establish NEOM as a world-leading hub for oceanographic research.

The international boarding school will attract select students from around the world, preparing them for global achievement through an exclusive and progressive, broad based education, delivered by a diverse international faculty of experts and innovators.

According to NEOM, Jaumur’s unique architectural design integrates water where golden sands meet the deep blue of the Gulf of Aqaba. It is a luxury destination to visit, explore, live and prosper: an opportunity to become part of a dynamic community.

Jaumur follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan, Gidori, and Treyam as sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba, all woven together by NEOM's commitment to sustainable progress.-TradeArabia News Service

