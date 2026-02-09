SHARJAH: The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2026”, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and Leader Events Management, concluded at Expo Centre Sharjah with real estate transactions exceeding AED5 billion, recording a 17 percent increase compared to last year.

The Sharjah Executive Council’s decision to reduce real estate registration fees for property transactions in Sharjah carried out exclusively during the exhibition days contributed significantly to the increased turnout. The exhibition attracted more than 18,000 visitors, including investors, interested parties and real estate sector specialists, continuing to strengthen its position as one of the most prominent specialised real estate exhibitions at the UAE and regional levels.

The exceptional edition witnessed the participation of more than 120 exhibitors representing major real estate development and investment companies, as well as leading developers from across all emirates of the UAE. These companies presented more than 200 real estate projects, ranging from luxury residential units and modern villas to innovative commercial and industrial developments, in addition to investment land plots.

The exhibition also saw the announcement and launch of high-quality real estate projects for the first time within and outside the UAE, alongside the availability of a wide range of distinguished real estate investment opportunities, exclusive discounts, and flexible payment plans targeting various categories of investors.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the results achieved by “ACRES 2026” reflect the strong momentum of the emirate’s real estate market and its capacity to efficiently absorb economic transformations within an investment environment built on trust and balance between economic growth and quality of life.

He noted that the exhibition has succeeded in reinforcing its role as a comprehensive economic platform that goes beyond the concept of real estate promotion to support investment decision-making, by bringing together developers, financiers, and investors within an institutional framework that enhances the efficiency of the real estate market.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated that “ACRES 2026” achieved remarkable success by registering 2,747 sales transactions, reflecting the high level of demand and investor confidence in Sharjah’s real estate market, and confirming the growing stature and importance of the real estate sector in the emirate.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the exhibition, explained that the outcomes of “ACRES 2026” reflect the qualitative growth achieved year after year. He pointed out that the exhibition contributed to strengthening direct interaction between exhibitors and investors, allowing for a more accurate understanding of market needs and helping direct interest toward projects characterised by sustainability and medium- and long-term economic feasibility.