RMJM, a leading global architecture and design network, has unveiled the concept design for Plot H15 at Dubai Creek Harbour - a prominent waterfront residential project - being developed in collaboration with masterdeveloper Emaar within one of Dubai’s most ambitious urban destinations.

Set along a key waterfront parcel, Plot H15 is envisioned as a calm, human-centred residential environment shaped by light, landscape, and expansive views.

The concept introduces two slender residential towers, rising 180m and 160m respectively, anchored by a sculpted multi-level podium that forms the social and ecological heart of the development, said RMJM in its LinkedIn Post.

Across both towers, 758 residences are thoughtfully planned to maximise views across the Creek, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, and Dubai’s evolving skyline, it stated.

The top global consultant said the architectural approach balances vertical elegance with horizontal connectivity. "Generous floor-to-floor heights, expansive balconies and a carefully calibrated façade composition enhance daylight, comfort, and environmental performance, while a refined palette of travertine, timber, and metal lends the towers a timeless character," said a company spokesman.

"At podium level, layered gardens, shaded walkways, and wellness-focused amenities create a sequence of elevated outdoor spaces, seamlessly connected to the waterfront promenade," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

