Sobha Realty, a leading UAE luxury project developer, has signed up Positive Zero, a major decarbonisation-as-a-service company, for the deployment of innovative clean energy systems at its luxury villa community development – Sobha Elwood, in Dubai.

Under this two-year agreement, Positive Zero will be setting up the first-of-its-kind mobile battery energy storage system (mBESS) in the region at the key Dubai facility.

The fume-free, noise-free mobile battery units deliver electricity where it’s needed on the construction site, replacing traditional diesel generators and fossil fuel dependency, said Sobha in a statement.

Over the duration of the two-year agreement, Positive Zero’s HYPR system will replace the equivalent of more than 30,000 gallons of diesel – enough to power more than 25 million smartphones, it stated.

Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group said: "At Sobha Realty, sustainability is a fundamental pillar of how we build and how we envision the future of our communities. Our partnership with Positive Zero for Sobha Elwood marks another decisive step in integrating clean, renewable energy solutions across our developments."

"In alignment with the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, this initiative reinforces our commitment to shaping communities that are world-class, future-ready, and environmentally resilient," he stated.

This is the second project that Sobha Realty has signed with Positive Zero following the successful implementation of its HYPR clean energy systems at Sobha One.

"Each mobile battery system is charged using clean, renewable solar power which is highly efficient compared to diesel equivalents. Positive Zero swaps batteries in and out, as required, to ensure a constant supply of reliable on-site electricity. It is estimated that 219 MWh of electricity will be delivered through the systems per year," he added.

A major player in the clean energy sector, Positive Zero helps businesses across diverse industries become more sustainable by reducing their operational costs and carbon footprint.

It builds, finances, and operates site-integrated energy systems in distributed generation, energy efficiency and clean mobility.

On the contract win, CEO David Auriau said; "We are delighted to support Sobha Realty in its pioneering new approach to real estate development, powering more sustainable construction and lowering carbon emissions."

"Sobha Realty is setting a clear benchmark for developers and demonstrating that clean energy can make a transformative difference to the sustainable development of cities," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

